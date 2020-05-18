Anusha Dandekar To Niti Taylor: Here's How TV Stars Spent Their Weekend

From cooking and painting to spending some quality time with our family, celebrities have been spending much time at home amid the lockdown just like the rest of the citizens. Celebrities from the TV industry too have been sharing about they spent their time in quarantine. Here are a few things that your favourite TV stars did over the weekend in quarantine.

Find out what your favourite TV stars did over the weekend

Anusha Dandekar

VJ and television host, Anusha Dandekar has been spending time with her two adorable pets. She shared a picture of herself, cuddling with her pets on her Instagram account. A few days back, the actor also shared pictures of her two pets, Monster and Gangsta. She had taken them for a haircut and also shared about her experience.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Posts Throwback Video From Beach Vacay Amid Lockdown

Karanvir Bohra

Amid the lockdown, Karanvir Bohra has been spending time with his adorable daughters. From cooking with them to playing with them, he's doing it all to keep them entertained. Apart from that, Karanvir Bohra has also been actively taking part in some social work. Karanvir Bohra has been distributing jam and bread amongst the hungry. The actor shared pictures of how he spent his weekend doing a good job, influencing his followers.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar Create Magic In Their New Song 'Viah Nai Karauna'

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a complete bibliophile and her Instagram account is filled with pictures of books she has read and loved. Over the weekend, Mouni Roy read a few books and also shared a picture of it on her Instagram account. The books Mouni Roy is currently reading are borrowed from one of her friends. In the caption, Mouni Roy also suggested two books to her fans, to read.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya fame, Shraddha Arya has been polishing her culinary skills during the quarantine. Over the weekend, the actor whipped up some lip-smacking dessert for her family. Shraddha Arya made Banofie Pie, which is made from banana, cream and toffee. Shraddha Arya borrowed the recipe from one of her friends and also thanked her for it.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Best Collaborations With MTV; 'Supermodel Of The Year' To 'Love School'

Niti Taylor

Actor Niti Taylor too, cooked up some delicious dishes over the weekend, she could relish on. Niti Taylor also celebrated her mother's birthday over the weekend and made some of her favourite dishes. On the menu, she had grilled chicken, veg pulao, baked vegetables and some delicious cake.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's IG Videos You Can Watch To Brighten Up Your Lockdown Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.