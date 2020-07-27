'Ishqbaaz' Star Niti Taylor On Being Harassed, Says ‘I Have Been Getting Trolled For Yrs’

Recently, the Ishqbaaz actress Niti Taylor took to Twitter to state how she was being harassed. Niti said that she had been quite vocal about her opinions in the past. She felt that people trolled her for her strong opinions. Niti shared two tweets.

In her first tweet, Niti said that people told her to focus on positive responses and not on haters or trolls. She also said that people suggested her to do things so that she could be loved more by others. Niti said that her tweet was not a hate message and hence asked people not to get angry. She also braced fans for her next tweet. Her tweet received about 661 likes, 102 Retweets and counting. You can check out Niti Taylor’s tweet here:

Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn’t a hate message before you get angry.

Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) July 21, 2020

The second Tweet:

In her second tweet, Niti Taylor talked about expressing her opinions. The actor felt that her opinions were often regarded as hate speech. She felt that several others expressed their opinions on social media, however, she felt that several were not called out for expressing anything ‘disrespectfully’.

Further, she felt that if she would say anything it would be regarded as ‘disrespect’ or ‘hate’. Niti pointed out that she only expressed her anger in some of her tweets. She revealed that was being trolled for several years. She also said that her security guard had been bribed to leak her personal information. Further, Niti Taylor's morphed images were also sent to her family members.

According to the tweet, Niti Taylor’s photos portrayed her to be nude. She also said that a four-year-old girl was trolled by people. Niti said that she had to think ‘50 times’ before posting anything since she was afraid of getting trolled.

The Ishqbaaz actress said that nobody liked to hear nasty things about themselves. She also said that she had replied to a few hate speech messages. Niti Taylor requested people to be empathetic. She also said that she was proud of herself. Niti Taylor’s Tweet received about 889 likes, 199 Retweets and counting. You can check out Niti Taylor’s Tweet here:

On the work front:

Niti Taylor has been a part of the 2019 romantic television show Ishqbaaz. The Ishqbaaz cast also comprises of actors like Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, and Kunal Jaisingh. Niti Taylor has also starred in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

