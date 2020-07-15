From Nakuul Mehta To Niti Taylor: Here Are The Details About 'Ishqbaaz' Cast's Net Worth

Ishqbaaz is a popular romantic show that aired on television from June 2016 to March 2019. The show story revolved around the lives of three brothers who are very different from each other. The show enjoyed a huge viewership and a good TRP, read on to know the net worth of the cast of the show.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is a very popular actor in the small screen industry and has worked in numerous shows. He started his career on television with the show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Metha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. After Ishqbaaz, he was seen in Dil Boley Oberoi.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Nakuul Mehta is around Rs 15 crores. A media portal reported that the actor charges Rs 45 thousand for each episode of Ishqbaaz. The actor also gets money from brand endorsements and appearing in events.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is another popular actor on television. She gained fame from her role in Qubool Hai. The actor has portrayed the character of Annika in Ishqbaaz. The actor even won awards for her performance in Ishqbaaz.

Reportedly, Surbhi Chandna’s net worth is around Rs 7 crores. A media portal reported that the actor charges Rs 40 thousand for each episode of Ishqbaaz. The actor charges money from brand endorsements and appearing in events.

Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu Parikh has portrayed the character of Gauri Kumari in the show Ishqbaaz. The actor has gained fame from her role in Gulaal, which was her debut series. The actor’s reported net worth is around Rs 8 crores. Reportedly she used to charge Rs 35 thousand per episode of Ishqbaaz.

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh is a popular actor in the television industry. He has worked on several projects which include web series as well. The actor portrayed the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. Reportedly, the net worth of Kunal Jaisingh is around Rs 7 crores.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is adored by her fans. She is very popular in the television industry. The actor debuted on television with the show, Pyaar Ka Bandhan and used to play the role of Mannat Kaur in Ishqbaaz. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs 7 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Shrenu, Surbhi and Nakuul Instagram

