When Parth Samthaan's Strong Selfie Game Stole Hearts, See Pictures

Parth Samthaan plays the popular role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The serial is reportedly topping the charts, while the actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are receiving immense love from the audience. Parth, who rose to fame after playing the role of 'Manik' in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has become a social sensation today. He has many projects lined up in his kitty and is also lauded for his distinctive style statements. Not to miss his selfies that prove he is an avid social media user. Here are Samthaan's best selfies that define his love for the camera.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan's on-point selfie game

Parth Samthaan clearly showcases his mid-week blues in this cosy selfie. He looks all relaxed and calm, as he enjoys his bed-time. Have a look.

The next picture is his selfie with dancing star Shakti Mohan. The two are all smiles in the picture as they gear up for their video launch. The duo's music album titled Aakhri Baar hit a milestone in no time.

Earlier in November, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star posed for a selfie in his new house. In the caption, he shares that the picture is his first selfie in his house in Mumbai. Donning a brightly striped t-shirt, Parth looked perfect.

Parth Samthaan's sizzling selfie in the Maldives stormed the internet. In the caption, he wrote, 'They told me I could be anything, so I decided to get tanned'. Parth's photograph not only received comments from fans but also received a heap of praises from his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars and fellow friends in the industry.

