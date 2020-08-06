'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Cast: Samir Sharma, Smriti Irani's Character Details

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is hailed as one of the most iconic daily soaps of Indian television. The show ran for eight years and gathered a huge fan following. The plot of the show revolved around the life of Tulsi Virani who is married to Mihir Virani and her equation with her in-laws. Tulsi is the daughter of the Virani family’s priest having simple values. While Mihir’s mother and a few other of Mihir's family members strongly disapprove of Mihir and Tulsi's match, they eventually get married. The show was bankrolled by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and is one of the most successful shows ever. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast

Samir Sharma as Tusshar Rakesh Mehta

The late actor was seen essaying the role of Tusshar in the show. His character was the son of Pooja Ghai and Shabbir Ahluwalia's character on the show. Even with his brief stint, Samir had reportedly managed to stand out with his performance on the show.

The actor was also seen in other hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Left Right Left, and Sssh Phir Koi Hai. He was also seen in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as well as in the movie Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha. His tragic demise has been yet another rude awakening for the industry.

Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani

She is touted to be one of the most iconic faces in the TV industry. She had gained nationwide fame for her portrayal as Tulsi. She was also seen in the show Maniben.com. The actor had also had an illustrious political career. She is currently also the Union Cabinet Minister Of India. She had gone on to assume office on May 26, 2014.

Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani

Ronit is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. Even though he had replaced actor Amar Upadhyay in the show as Mihir, his stint on the show gained him a massive fan-following. He was also known for his stint in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj.

The actor has also dabbled in Bollywood since then. He was seen in the film Udaan wherein his performance was much appreciated. The actor was also seen in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil as the main antagonist.

Apara Mehta as Savita Mansukh Virani

Apara Mehta is known for her performances in TV shows like Saath Phere, Parivar, and Karam Apna Apna. She was also seen in the film Devdas opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor was also seen in the film Tees Maar Khaan opposite Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

In this cult show, she played the role of Savita. Her character was Mihir's mother and Tulsi's mother-in-law. She shared a bitter-sweet relationship with Tulsi.

