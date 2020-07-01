Where Was 'Doc Martin' Filmed? Find Out The Locations In England That Featured On The Show

Doc Martin has made its fans laugh themselves silly many times. The series was helmed by screenwriter Dominic Minghella. It aired between 2004 and 2019 and was filmed in many interior locations of England. Read on to discover, “Where was Doc Martin filmed?”

Read | Ozark renewed for fourth & final season by Netflix; Byrde family saga to conclude in 2021

Where was Doc Martin filmed?

Doc Martin features the fictitious village of Portwenn, which was shot at Port Isaac, a tiny fishing village at the Atlantic coast of England. It is situated in North Cornwall. However, the makers of the show did venture out to various other locations in England. Here are other Doc Martin shooting location.

Read | Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay team up for Netflix series 'Colin in Black & White'

Fern Cottage

Alongside the tiny village of Port Isaac, Fern Cottage is perhaps the most recognisable Doc Martin shooting location. In fact in the recent years, Fern Cottage has become a popular tourist spot as fans of Doc Martin visit to get a shot of Doctor Ellingham’s surgery. This Doc Martin shooting location can easily be found in Port Isaac by walking 100 metres past the harbour and up the hill. Fern Cottage enjoys impressive views of the village and the natural harbour. When cameras for filming Doc Martin aren’t rolling, ardent fans of the series can rent the cottage as a perfect holiday house.

Read | Netflix's 'Queer Eye' and 'Cheer' rule the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 winner list

Doydens Castle, Port Quin

Doydens Castle is possibly one of the most romantic places in England. Its located on Port Quin, a tiny Hamlet in England. This magical miniature castle is positioned high up on the cliffs in Port Quin and lies just around Port Isaac. The unrequited love of Doctor Martin led him to reveal his true feelings for Louisa over here.

St Nonna’s Church, Altarnun

Filming of Doc Martin took place at St Nonna’s Church. He tried to tie the knot with Louisa at St Nonna’s Church once but the ill-fated wedding climaxed in a red-faced Doctor Martin forsaken at the altar. St Nonna’s Church is located in Altarnun a tiny village and civil parish located in Cornwall.

Read | Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

Around Port Isaac

Whilst Roscarrock Manor Farm was used for filming Doc Martin oftentimes. There are still a number of star-studded spots in Port Isaac that where the cameras were rolled. This area has gone onto become a popular tourism spot as there are also a handful of private residences and restaurants which are a stone’s throw from the doctor's surgery.

Bodmin Moor

Bodmin Moor is a well-known granite moorland located northeast of Cornwall. This is also where cameras were rolled for filming Doc Martin. The high windswept moors were a Doc Martin shooting location when farming scenes were required.

Doc Martin TV series

Doc Martin stars the popular English actor Martin Clunes in the lead. The series revolved around Doctor Martin who is a brilliant vascular surgeon in London, who develops Haemophobia, the fear of blood, which forces him to stop practising surgery. He then obtains the license as a General practitioner and moves to a sleepy town called Portwenn.

Doc Martin Review

Doc Martin is a critically acclaimed show, on IMDb, it has received a rating of 8.3 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts 82 per cent on Average Tomatometer, while the website is yet to update their audience scores for the show. It is a lesser-known fact that third season of Doc Martin was dedicated to casting director Carrie Hilton, who died of cancer in 2007.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.