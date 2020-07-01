Ozark Renewed For Fourth & Final Season By Netflix; Byrde Family Saga To Conclude In 2021

Ozark is a crime drama series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner and others. Its previous three seasons released in the year 2017, 2018 and the latest instalment in 2020. All have received acclaim from the audiences. Now the makers have announced the fourth and final season of Ozark. Read to know more.

Ozark renewed for the fourth and final season

The acclaimed thriller series following the Byrde family will soon meet its end as Netflix has renewed Ozark for its expanded fourth and final season. The forthcoming season will have 14 episodes and will be divided into two parts, with each part having seven episodes. Ozark last season will conclude the Byrde family’s saga. However, Netflix has not revealed the release date of the final season. It is speculated that Ozark season four will not be out until 2021, due to the global pandemic and production being slowed down or shut.

They're going to go out with a bang.



Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy talked about Ozark final season in an interview with a daily. Bateman said that they are very proud of what they did with season 3. He stated that he would be lying if he said that they did not have a little "virus aid". The actor explained that the team had some “gratuitous timing” with the show coming out when everyone had nothing to look at except their walls and television. He is hopeful that people liked the show. The Hancock star noted that while the audience was supportive, it was the creative group behind the camera and in front that made the difference. On Ozark final chapter of 14-episodes, Bateman said that a “super-sized seasons mean super-sized problems” for the Byrdes. He noted that he is excited to end it with a bang.

Chris Mundy said that they are so happy that Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. He mentioned that it has been a great adventure for all of them, both on-screen and off. Mundy added that they are thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.

In an interview with a news portal, Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said that Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the globe and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. He stated that they are grateful to Chris Mundy, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the series. Cindy mentioned that he cannot wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.

