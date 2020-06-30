Colin Kaepernick And Ava DuVernay Team Up For Netflix Series 'Colin In Black & White'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to team up with acclaimed director Ava DuVernay for a Netflix limited series. The streaming platform announced Monday its new six-part series titled, "Colin in Black & White," will explore Colin Kaepernick's youth and his high school years. With the new series, the aim will be to highlight Kaepernick's experiences and insights as a teenager that led to him becoming a civil rights activist. Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay are producing the series.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams.



She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions.



From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

Colin Kaepernick Netflix 'Colin in Black & White': Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay to work on the series

Colin Kaepernick, who will also be serving as the executive producer of the series, will be narrating the scripted series where a young actor will be playing him as a youth. The drama will revolve around the Colin Kaepernick high school experience; an African-American child, being adopted by a white family and his subsequent experiences of social discrimination and racial injustice while growing up. The idea of the Colin Kaepernick Netflix series was originally conceived in 2019 and per reports, the writing was complete earlier this year. Michael Starrbury, who previously worked with Ava DuVernay on the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us," has written the series.

It’s been a pleasure working with @ava, @StarrburyMike, and the entire writing team on this project for over a year now.



I look forward to sharing these moments of my life with all of you! https://t.co/IBYXQb69OH — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 29, 2020

"Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens," Colin Kaepernick said during the press release. "We seek to give a new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honour to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava (DuVernay) for the world to see."

This project has been a joy to work on for the last year with @StarrburyMike. I’ve long been fascinated by how folks become who they are. The steps we all take to get to ourselves. When it comes to @Kaepernick7, that story tracks the making of a singular American icon. #imwithkap https://t.co/x5wKf1m4nG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 29, 2020

Colin Kaepernick garnered national attention for his 'Take a Knee' protests during the 2016 NFL season. The quarterback opted against standing during the national anthem as a sign of protest against racial violence in the United States. He was largely criticised for his protests, which ultimately led to his NFL exit in 2017. Three years on, the quarterback is still a free agent.

However, the recent events following the death of George Floyd has brought Colin Kaepernick and his anti-racism protests back to the forefront. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in a recent video message that he was wrong not to listen to players about racism. Goodell even said during an interview that he is encouraging teams to sign the quarterback. The likes of Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Eagles, have all been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old.

