Who Is Arshi Khan? All You Need To Know About The Model's Real-life Story

Model, actor and internet personality Arshi Khan shot to fame due to her online presence on social media. She became the talk of the town when she began discussing her daily life with fans which sparked umpteen controversies. She has also participated in reality TV shows which further expanded her reach. Here’s everything about Arshi Khan that you need to know.

Arshi Khan’s career

Initially, Arshi began her career with theatres, however, later she garnered several modelling offers. In 2014, she emerged victorious in the Miss Glory Earth beauty contest. In the same year, Arshi also became one of the finalists of the Ms Bikini Online Contest. When it comes to movies, audiences have seen her play brief roles in The Last Emperor and Malli Mishtu.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Wins Big At The Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020

Arshi Khan grabbed headlines when she appeared on the eleventh season of the controversial show Bigg Boss. During her appearance on the show, the model reportedly became India’s second-most searched entertainer of 2017. Arshi embroiled herself in many controversies during her stint in the show.

Co-contestant and Actor-model Gehana Vasisth claimed that Arshi has been faked everything about her qualifications and age. She also went on to stay that Arshi’s claim of being in a relationship with cricketer Shahid Afridi was untrue. Gehana further alleged that Arshi had been married to a 50-year-old man.

ALSO READ| Sana Khan Shares Post-wedding Pictures In Green Sharara Outfit, Steps Out For A Drive

Arshi also tried her luck in politics by joining the Indian National Congress Party back in 2019. However, she soon resigned from being a representative due to professional commitments. Ever since then, Arshi has appeared in several music videos including Bandi which has gained over 4.2 million views on YouTube and Nain Nasheele which garnered a whopping 2 million views worldwide.

ALSO READ| Wajid Khan's Wife Kamalrukh Alleges, 'His Family Used Scare Tactics To Make Me Convert'

Arshi Khan’s net worth

Arshi has been one of the most prominent faces of the TV world. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Arshi Khan’s net worth is about $50 million. The portal further suggests that the model’s per year income is about $10 million.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Seeks 'introspection' As Wajid Khan's Wife Posts On 'anti-conversion'

(Disclaimer: All information presented has been sourced from the mentioned website. Republic Media Network does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.