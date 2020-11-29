Kangana Ranaut seeks 'introspection' as Wajid Khan's wife posts on 'anti-conversion'

Amid states planning a law against ‘Love Jihad’, late music composer-singer Wajid Khan’s wife & clinical hypnotherapist Kamalrukh Khan made headlines for alleging that she was forced to convert by her in-laws. Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to the statement, highlighting the situation of Parsis in the country. She also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and gave the example of a child doing ‘most drama’ getting privileges, while others end up as a ‘nanny that keeps throwing fits.’

Kangana Ranaut on Kamalrukh Khan’s allegations

Reacting to a news report of Kamalrukh Khan’s statements, Kangana stated that Parsis were a ‘genuine minority’ in this country as they did not come to the country as ‘invaders’ but as ‘seekers’, gently requesting for ‘mother India’s love.’

The Tanu Weds Manu star added that their 'small population' had ‘hugely contributed to the beauty- growth and economy’ of India. She called Kamalrukh Khan as her 'friend’s wife', and condemned the ‘harassment’ to convert by Wajid Khan’s family.

She is my friends widow a parsi woman who is being harassed by her family for conversion. I want to ask @PMOIndia minority that don’t do sympathy seeking drama, beheadings, riots and conversions, how are we protecting them? Parsis shockingly decreasing numbers ( cont.) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 29, 2020

Tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, she asked about protection and privileges given to the ones doing ‘sympathy’ while the ‘worthy, sensitive, most caring and deserving’ were sidelined. The actor wrote that it was a time to introspect, using the hashtag ‘anti conversion bill.’

Reveals India’s own character as a mother, child who does most drama unfairly gets most attention and advantages. And the one who is worthy, sensitive most caring and deserving ends up being a nanny to the one who keeps throwing fits.... we need to introspect #anticonversionbill — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 29, 2020

Kamalrukh Khan's post

Kamalrukh Khan alleged in a strong note on Instagram that Wajid Khan’s family's insistence and ‘scare tactics’ so that she converts led to a breakdown of their marriage. She added that she was still being harassed by his family as she sought her rights and of their two kids on inheritance, which she claimed was being ‘usurped’ by the family. She sought that the anti conversion bill be nationalised so woman like her in ‘toxic’ relationships could be protected.

