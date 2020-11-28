Actor Hina Khan has recently received Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award 2020 for Iconic Diva 2020. She took to social media and shared a picture of herself with the prestigious award through her official Instagram handle. The actor also expressed how blessed and grateful she was for the same. Moreover, fans and followers of the star have been showering her with praises on different platforms. Here is everything you need to know about Hina Khan's Instagram post. Check out:

Hina Khan wins big at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020

The season of awards and recognition has officially begun, and it’s raining Awards for actress Hina Khan. The actor, who’s had an eventful & productive lockdown, recently picked up two Gold Awards for ‘Diva of the Television Industry’ & ‘Diva Social Media’, has also won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award 2020 for ‘Iconic Diva 2020’. She took to Instagram and shared the news with a picture of herself through her official handle on November 26, 2020, Thursday. It features her in a blue strappy top.

She has styled the same with a monotone off-white palazzo and shrug ensemble. Hina Khan accessorised her breezy outfit with a pair of classic sunglasses. For a complete look, she kept her hair open and opted for nude makeup. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Hina Khan wrote, “Another one ðŸ†#IconicDiva2020 #DadaSahebPhalkeIconAwards2020 Thank you, Everyone, ðŸ™Blessed ðŸ§¿” Check out her recent picture on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Hina Khan's awards photo

Within a couple of days after sharing the social media post, Hina Khan received more than 2,66,000 likes and over 2091 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous celebrities, fans and followers of the actor congratulated her and expressed how proud they were of her. Among many, Adhyayan Suman, Mohit Kathuria, and Achint Kaur dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, fire, bombs, and sparkle, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Hina Khan's Instagram photo that you must check out:

