Who Is Milind Chandwani? Meet 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor's Current Partner

Actor Avika Gor on Wednesday, November 11, announced that she is in a relationship with philanthropist Milind Chandwani. "My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life," !(sic) wrote Avika Gor sharing beautiful pictures with Milind. Avika who currently is concentrating on her acting career down South reportedly met Milind during one of his NGO workshops, and eventually, they both fell in love with each other. As Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani embark on a new journey in their life, here's all you need to know about the latter.

Milind Chandwani's education and career

Milind Chandwani completed his graduation from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore, and joined Infosys soon after as a Software Engineer. However, he left his flourishing job to pursue a career as a philanthropist. He has worked with Non-profit organisations like Teach For India, iTeach Schools for education and welfare of children from marginalised communities. Milind is currently the CEO of Camp Diaries, an organisation that provided education to children from backward classes.

Milind Chandwani's Roadies journey and fame

Milind Chandwani participated in MTV's popular reality show Roadies Season 17. He performed for Neha Dhupia's gang and gained a massive fan following among the youth due to his stint in the show. Although Milind could not make it into the show's finale, he made a place for himself in the minds of the audiences and the gang leaders of the show.

A few months ago, Milind Chandwani penned a heartfelt note for Roadies gang leaders. "Neha ma'am, truly is an EXCEPTIONAL LEADER. No matter how much people tried to corner her or put her down, she always held her ground. I think I would've had a great experience in any other gang as well, but I wouldn't give THIS up for anything," !(sic) wrote Milind appreciating Neha Dhupia. Here's the post:

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Just like Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani too shared the news of their relationship on his social media handle. Milind Chandwani's Instagram post also confirmed that the couple is in no hurry to get married. "Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together," (sic) wrote Milind in his Instagram post.

