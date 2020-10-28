Avika Gor Tells Tale Of Insecurities And Acceptance, Asks Fans To Make 'self-love' Cool

Avika Gor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her. The actor shared the picture in order to share her insecurities regarding her body and how she overcame her insecurities. In a long note, Avika Gor shared a past memory talking about how insecure she was about her body. The actor mentioned that one day she looked at herself in the mirror and broke down as she didn’t like what she saw. She added that she saw big arms, legs and a well-earned belly which she had let go too much.

Avika Gor opens up about body insecurities

Talking about her mindset, the actor said that she is gaining weight due to an illness and thought it would be okay as overcoming an illness is not in her control. Avika Gor then informed that it was because she ate everything and anything and didn’t work out at all. The actor then mentioned that one’s body deserves to be treated well and she didn’t respect it. As a result, she disliked the way she looked so much that she couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing which she actually loved the most. Avika Gor mentioned that she got so busying judging myself and feeling bad that she didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make her feel bad.

Furthermore, Avika Gor mentioned that such insecurities run in the head all the time and they make one feel tired and irritated. She added that therefore she often snaps at her loved ones. Talking about how she overcame her insecurities, she said that one fine day she decided she needs to evolve. She also mentioned that nothing changed overnight but she started to focus on the right things. She started to eat better and workout. She added that she had various setbacks but she knew it was important that she didn’t stop.

The Balika Vadhu actor further informed that when she looks herself in the mirror now, she doesn’t feel the need to look away. She added that she smiled at herself and told herself that she is beautiful. Avika Gor addressed her fans and said that the person reading this is beautiful as well and everybody has a lot to offer and they must actively work on that rather than feeling sad about what they can’t do. Avika Gor ended her note saying that today she is comfortable in her own skin and she is peaceful. She also asked fans to share their stories of self-love in the comments.

Fans in huge number complimented Avika Gor on her post and also mentioned that she looks beautiful. From praising her transformation to appreciating her for self-love, fans did it all. Take a look at Avika Gor's Instagram post.

