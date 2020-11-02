Malavika Mohanan Is The New Addition To Dhanush Starrer 'D43', Shares News On IG & Twitter

Actor Malavika Mohanan is now a part of the upcoming Dhanush starrer D43, as the actor shared the news on her social media handles. The director of the movie, Karthick Naren also took to his Twitter and Instagram as he shared the news and welcomed Malavika on board. Read on to know more details about the movie.

Malavika Mohanan joins the #D43 cast

Malavika Mohanan shared the news of joining the #D43 cast with her fans and followers yesterday on the 1st of November 2020 through her social media accounts. The actor who was excited to share the news as mentioned in her posts, also expressed how her goal is to work with the best artists in various industries and she is glad to be working with the team of #D43 and with Dhanush, whom she has admired for a long time. She shared an official poster of the movie which featured her, in the posts.

Her Instagram post said – “To work with the best artists in every industry in always the goal. Super excited to share my next project in Tamil with you guys! ðŸ˜ŠFinally working with an actor I’ve admired for such a long time- @dhanushkraja Sir!”. The actor's tweet read – “Super excited to share my next project in Tamil with you guys! Finally working with an actor I’ve admired for such a long time- @dhanushkraja Sir!”. She accompanied the post with the hashtag #MalavikaJoinsD43. The actor’s fans and friends are elated to get this news as they have spammed comments with love and wishes for her, have a look.

Director Karthick Naren, welcomed Malavika Mohana on board the team as he posted on his social media handles. He shared the same poster as Malavika and wrote – “Welcome to the team @malavikamohanan_”. The official handle of production company Sathya Jyothi films also welcomed the actor in the teams, as they wrote “We are very happy to welcome the gorgeous & talented @malavikamohanan_ to our team of #D43”.

