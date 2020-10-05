Who Is Suresh Chakravarthy? Know Details About This 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Contestant

Superstar Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its fourth instalment. The grand premiere of the show was held on Sunday, October 4, which saw Haasan introducing all the new 16 contestants to the audiences before sending them inside the house. This year Bigg Boss Tamil 4 features famous actor and chef Suresh Chakravarthy as one of its contestants. Here’s all you need to know about Suresh’s life and career.

Who is Suresh Chakravarthy?

Suresh Chakravarthy is a multifaceted actor, director and film producer who is predominantly known to have worked in the Tamil film industry. He made his acting debut back in the year 1991 in K Balachander’s drama movie Azhagan. Post essaying a brief role in the film, Suresh worked hard towards establishing his name in showbiz.

Apart from this, he is also a popular chef who owns a cookery YouTube channel too. His Instagram is filled with delicious and lip-smacking recipes. He has now featured in one of the most popular Tamil reality television show and his fan base is eager to see his performance in the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ| Not Conscious About My Image Getting Hampered On ‘Bigg Boss’: Jasmin Bhasin

About Suresh Chakravarthy’s debut movie Azhagan

Released in 1991, Azhagan is a Tamil language drama movie helmed by K Balachander and bankrolled by Kovai Chezhiyan. Featuring Mammootty, Bhanupriya and Geetha in pivotal roles, the movie revolved around the life of Azhagappan, a successful hotelier and a father of four children who has lost his wife in an accident.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Announces Launch Date: Here Is What Ex-contestants Are Up To

A college student Swapna and teacher Geetha, both are smitten by Azhagappan, however, he develops no feelings for them. But as destiny crosses his path with classical dancer Priya Ranjan, love brew between the two but they are both unable to express their feelings to each other. Azhagappan’s children unite the duo by helping them talk over phone calls. In the film, Suresh Chakravarthy plays a character called, Agarabannu Sokku.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants: Meet Aranthangi Nisha, Aari Arjuna & Other 14 Participants

Suresh Chakravarthy’s Instagram:

Suresh’s Instagram feed is filled with delicious and unique recipes. In his bio, the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant has called himself an actor, anchor, writer, director as well as a YouTuber. Here’s take look at his Instagram page:

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Grand Premiere Highlights: Contestants To Use 2 Burners And 1 Bathroom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.