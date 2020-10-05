'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Grand Premiere Highlights: Contestants To Use 2 Burners And 1 Bathroom

On October 4, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan, took place. As the episode began, Kamal Haasan first gave a tour of the house to his viewers. After this, he introduced the contestants on the show one by one. He also thanked the Coronaivurs warriors who have been fighting for the safety of the citizens of the country.

Bigg Boss then made interesting revelations and gave away some details with regards to the rules to be followed in the house. Firstly, Bigg Boss announced that there will be no nominations and evictions for the week. More so, he also explained to the contestants that they can not use more than two burners in the kitchen. Adding to his, he went on to state that the contestants in the house can only use one bathroom.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's contestants are Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthi, Samyukta Karthik, Ramya Pandian, Aranthangi Nisha, Shivani Narayanan, Gabriella Charlton, Som Shekar, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramesh Choudary, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss. Each of these stars had a fun interaction with Kamal Haasan before entering the house. More so, they were stunned to see the wonderful interior of the house.

On Monday morning, Vijay Television's official Twitter handle posted a new video from the Bigg Boss 4 house. As seen in the clip, the contestants had a gala time as they danced to the tunes of a peppy number. Soon, "Well done children" could be heard in the backdrop. By the looks of it, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to dance in the living area.

In another new promo, Sanam calls out Shivani's name for not mingling with people around her. The former also sticks the 'heart-break' tattoo on Shivani's hand, leaving her miffed. After Sanam points out at Shivani's 'immaturity', the latter gives a befitting reply. Soon, Suresh interrupts the duo and urges Shivani to mix up with others.

