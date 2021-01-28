Who Is The Boyfriend Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Is She Dating Vishal Singh?

Telly actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is making headlines after her revelation in the house of a reality show. In one of the episodes, she dropped some details about her personal life. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor mentioned that she has a boyfriend outside and that she is not single. Not only this but, the actor also remarked that when somebody takes care of people, values them and respects them, that is love, and added that love is like a habit. This news about the boyfriend of Devoleena Bhattacharjee has made fans curious.

Who is the boyfriend of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

Fans have already taken a guess about Devoleena's boyfriend. "Just loving Devoleena’s stint in the show. Can’t believe she’s taken. She said it herself. I just hope it’s Vishal Singh and no one else. #Devoleenarocks" tweeted a user. Even though the actor did not reveal her boyfriend's name, her fans assumed that it's no one but Vishal Singh. The duo played the roles of Gopi and Jigar in the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and fans were in awe of their chemistry.

Just loving Devoleena’s stint in the show. Can’t believe she’s taken. She said it herself. I just hope it’s Vishal Singh and no one else. #Devoleenarocks — Bolly3030 (@bolly3030) January 28, 2021

In 2020, a meme on Devoleena and Vishal went viral on social media and the former had an interesting reaction to it. Not only this, but the meme was shared by Vishal himself. The meme made by a fan page featured Devoleena, Mohammad and him. In the first photo, Vishal was seen giving Devoleena a peck on her cheeks, whereas in the other, Devoleena's co-star Mohammad Nazim ween seen crying and the caption on it read, “Kash Savdhan India dekha hota.” Soon, Bhattacharjee dropped laughter emoticons on the post.

Devoleena had shared a photo with Vishal on Instagram and had penned the hashtag- 'Friends forever'. However, her fans denied and wrote, "I know Devoleena Bhattacharjee's boyfriend's name is Vishal Singh. You are so cute together." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts. On the work front, Vishal Singh was last seen in the album, Kasam, alongside Srishty Rode. The album is composed by Bibhuti Gogai and the lyrics are penned by Rahul Mishra.

