Varun Dhawan Arrives In Alibaug To Kick-off Wedding Festivities; Manish Malhotra Follows

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has become the talk of the town. The duo is all set to tie the knot on January 25, 2021, in Alibaug. A day ahead of his marriage, Varun arrived at his wedding venue and videos from the same surfaced on the internet. Varun was spotted in a white tee and denim.

He completed his look with flashy sunglasses and did not fail to greet the paps. While the shutterbugs screamed "Shaadi Mubarak", Dhawan smiled and waved at them. Apart from him, several people from his team were also spotted at the venue. Varun Dhawan's wedding venue is the Mansion House in Alibaug and the guests will be following a "No phone policy".

Varun arrives at his wedding venue in Alibaug

Just after Varun entered the venue, designer Manish Malhotra reached the destination. Manish, who is a relative of Lali Dhawan, was spotted in a white jacket and quirky sneakers. The Coolie No. 1 actor's family already left for Alibaug on January 22. Varun's parents, David and Lali Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan, daughter of Anil Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan-Jaanvi Dhawan, among others were also spotted in Alibaug. Apart from this, Natasha Dalal, her parents, Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal; and her friends have also reached the venue.

About Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal has studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute Of Technology in New York. She also has her own label design house- Natasha Dalal. According to her website, she was given the opportunity to acquire delicate haute couture sewing and draping techniques from expert artists with the first-hand experience in the international fashion industry at (FIT). In 2013 she launched her own design house.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, debuted in Bollywood with his appearance in the movie, Student of the Year. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him. He was roped in for back-to-back movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale, Dishoom, among others. He was last in Coolie No, 1 and has several other films in his kitty, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Ekkis and others.

Natasha and Varun were batchmates in school. He met her for the first time when he was in the sixth grade. Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want, he opened up about his love life. Take a look at the video below.

