Who Was The Inspiration Behind Sunil Grover's Hit Character 'Gutthi'?

Sunil Grover is one of the most talented and successful comedians in the television world. Sunil Grover has done many TV shows and the actor is also known for many of his roles in movies. Sunil Grover's movies include Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Pataaka, Heropanti, Ghajini, Insan, Zila Ghaziabad, Gabbar Is Back, Baaghi, Bharat, and many more. The actor with his diverse characters has achieved much praise and fame. Listed below are details on who was an inspiration behind Sunil Grover's character famous sketch character "Gutthi"?

Did you know who was an inspiration behind Sunil Grover's character Gutthi?

Be it his role as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil or Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor has aced his roles smoothly and has gotten the audience rolling in laughter. His portrayal of Gutthi and Rinku bhabhi has sent the audience in fits of laughter. The actor has nailed the female walk and talk, even his costume has impressed most of the viewers.

The actor has won hearts with his punch lines, comic timing, and hilarious appeal. Sunil Grover has even won many awards, accolades, and nominations for his funny skits on various shows. He has won the ITA Award for Special Mention Comic Icon, STAR Parivaar Award for Favourite Mazebaan, and many more. Reportedly, the actor is known to have received the inspiration of his character Guthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil from the various girls back in his college times.

Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show plays multiple characters, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati being his most popular ones. Even with his character as Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor has charmed many fans. Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show is the fictional character who is all about flirting.

The witty and funny doctor is often seen engaging in fun banter with many stars who appear on the show. On the other hand, his popular role as Rinku Bhabhi is no less, he showcases a dim-wit yet comical role who often gets excited to see new stars appear on the popular show. The actor's various appearances on TV were loved by the masses but due to some conflicts with the host Kapil Sharma, Grover left the popular Kapil Sharma Show. Grover from then on moved towards films and has starred in some popular flicks.

