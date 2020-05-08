Was Sunil Grover Removed From The 'I For India' Charity Concert Live Stream Lineup?

Sunil Grover was reportedly dropped from the I for India concert which happened a few days ago. The concert was a live stream that was created with the purpose of raising funds for those imperiled by the ongoing pandemic. An entertainment portal has reported that due to some reason, the organisers of the 'I for India' concert ditched Sunil Grover at the last moment.

Was Sunil Grover taken out from the 'I for India' charity concert live stream lineup?

According to an entertainment portal, Sunil had been contacted by the organisers of the event and was also asked to prepare a gig. Upon finding out about this initiative, Sunil was glad and decided to prepare a proper performance as well. Once finished with his set, Sunil waited for a follow-up call from the organisers but did not receive one. Later, when he tried contacting them, the organisers mentioned that the AV had already been set and they were afraid they wouldn't be able to include his performance in the roster.

The reason for this last-minute decision by the team of I for India is still unknown. Sunil Grover has refused to speak about this issue yet, though his side of the story did make it to a portal. Fans of the actor-turned-comedian missed his performance and wished they could get to see him in the four-hour-long concert conducted through a live stream, as per responses. The concert included artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, great musicians like Zakir Hussain, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, AR Rahman, singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghosal, Sonu Nigam, foreign artists like Will Smith, Bryan Adams, and many others.

The concept the concert was headed by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar and the aim was to collect as many funds as possible which would later act as a relief fund for those severely affected due to the ongoing pandemic or the lockdown scenario.

