Sunil Grover To Re Unite With Kapil Sharma Once Again For 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Sunil Grover, who was once the highlight of The Kapil Sharma Show, had quit the show a while ago after a fight. However, according to a news portal, the comedian may be coming back on the show. It was reported by the news portal that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have patched things up and are inching towards coming together for a show.

The news portal claimed that perhaps after the end of the lockdown, the two stars may come together once again. The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the biggest shows on television ever since its first appearance. However, back in 2017, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma got into an argument that took an ugly turn. The comedians addressed this issue publically and Sunil mentioned that he would probably never work with Kapil Sharma again in the near future.

However, things have seemed to have cooled down on both ends and Sunil Grover may make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show after all. Kapil ran his show with a new cast after the departure of several cast members from his show. However, the departure of Sunil Grover was something that did not go well with fans as they loved his characters on screen. The fans enjoyed the humour Sunil Grover brought to television and were therefore upset with his exit from the show. However, Kapil managed to uphold the show despite setbacks, and thus his show is still one of the most loved shows in the country.

Not too long ago on the occasion of Kapil Sharma’s birthday, Sunil Grover wished him. This was a delight for fans as they witnessed the two stars slowly forgetting about their differences. After leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover started his own show; however, that was not well received by the audience and thus it had to be shut down. However, the actor did go on to star in a couple of films in the due time.

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

