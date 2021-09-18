Who Will Win 'Bigg Boss OTT'? Know Strengths Of All The Finalists

The controversial reality TV show successfully pulled off an online season, Bigg Boss OTT. The show saw a rollercoaster ride of challenges, conflicts, emotions, and budding friendships. The six-week series, which was streaming on Voot, is all set to mark its finale today, on September 18. The Bigg Boss OTT winner is going to be decided by the audience's votes. However, here is the Bigg Boss OTT winner prediction.

The online reality show has five finalists. While some of them are rivals, some have shared a romantic relationship in the house. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Nishant Bhat reached the finale of the show. Here are some factors that might decide who will be the audience's favourite this time. Read further to know who will win Bigg Boss OTT.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty is one of the popular celebrities in the house and therefore has a fair chance to win. The Bollywood actor's previous work has helped her to stay in the headlines throughout the show. Moreover, her romantic relationship with Raqesh Bapat, rivalry with Divya Agarwal, and even a few emotional breakdowns also caught the attention of fans.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat was also successful in bringing the show some headlines. The actor's television background made him a well-known personality in the house. Moreover, his charming personality not only impressed Shamita Shetty but also the audience.

Pratik Sehajpal

Despite him offending several contestants and even the host of the show, Pratik Sehajpal has been the audience's favourite with his honesty and charm. He also successfully formed friendships in the house which might help him garner some votes. However, it is the audience who will take the final decision.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat has both positive and negative factors that may affect the final results. He had been a pro at mind games in the show. His fun personality did impress the audience at several points. However, his habit of gossiping and putting others down might come in his way of taking home the show's trophy.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal is a popular name among the youth due to her presence in several reality shows. She has appeared in several MTV shows, which did help her in becoming a known personality in the show. Even though the audience found her overconfident in several aspects, she might take home the trophy.

Image: Instagram/@bigbossott