Why Did Adam Levine Leave 'The Voice'? What Exactly Happened To Him?

Adam Levine is one of the most popular artists and the lead singer of pop-rock band Maroon 5. He served as a coach on the reality talent show The Voice for around nine years. However, Levine exited the show which made many fans dishearten. Read to know the reason and more.

Why did Adam Levine leave The Voice

Adam Levine was on the show for 16 seasons. He was also a member of the original panel which features Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Blake Shelton. Levine won three times with a member of his team in season 1, 5 and 9.

However, after a really successful run, the artist decided to quit from the singing competition as a judge. As per the report in a leading daily, he was wanting to move on for a while.

According to reports, the producers wanted him to stay but Adam Levine felt it was the right time for him to exit. He just wanted to move on and reportedly, it was something he was talking to other coaches about for some time. Levine left the show so that he could spend more time with his family, as per reports. He even posted a long message on his social media handle about the same.

After his exit, Adam Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about his decision. He said that he really does miss it. He loves the people that he met and worked with, and everyone obviously knows how he feels about the fellow coach, Blake Shelton.

Levine stated that he does miss the show but he does not miss how much he had to work. He said that he was constantly working for so many years and felt he was very lucky. The Maroon 5 frontman mentioned that now just to be able to stop for a moment and to spend time with his new young family is his greatest priority. He said that now he is a stay-at-home dad and is not doing much besides that.

Adam Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo and has two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Gwen Stefani replaced Adam Levine on The Voice. She is now coaching for her first season in The Voice season 17.

