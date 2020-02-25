Nick Jonas' Debut As Judge On 'The Voice' Will Only Add To His Total Net Worth; Read

Nick Jonas debuted as a singer at a young age and turned into a massive celebrity that he is at the moment. According to reports, the 27-year-old actor-singer debuted in 2002 as a solo singer but later formed a band with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas with the funding by Columbia records.

After the band disbanded in the year 2103, he focused on his solo career once again. He had another successful stint with Camp Rock, bankrolled by Disney. He has now become a multi-millionaire according to several reports.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Groove On A Bollywood Song, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'power'

Nick Jonas' net worth

The reason for Nick Jonas’ net worth’s sudden rise is the re-branding of The Jonas Brothers after they reunited and released their track Sucker. The singer's net worth is also increasing day by day due to the ongoing The Happiness Tour with his reprised band.

After his debut in The Voice as a judge, the fee amount will also add to Nick Jonas’ net worth. His solo career also sustained his net worth over the years. According to reports, Nick Jonas’ net worth is about $25 million in USD or Rs 171 crores. He has done films like Jumanji and other reality shows which only increased his net worth.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Gives 'perfect' Real-time Coaching To A Young 'The Voice' Contestant, Watch

Nick Jonas' debut as The Voice judge

Jonas brothers in the tour before The Voice debut

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Heartwarming B'Day Wishes For Sophie Turner, See Here

Nick Jonas' net worth surged after his recent film performed well

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Is Grooving To Song 'Life Is Good' While Touring With Nick Jonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.