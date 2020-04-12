Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Account Is A Must On Your 'following' List, Here's Why

Surbhi Chandna is considered as one of the most renowned actors from the television industry. Chandna has stolen hearts with her roles in Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz. According to reports, Surbhi Chandna was also voted as the Sexiest Woman of Asia in the year 2017. The TV star is also an active Instagram user. She has clocked over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Having said so, take a look at reasons why you should follow Surbhi Chandna's Instagram.

Fashion Ensemble

Alongside her amazing and talented acting skills, Surbhi Chandna is also known for her fashion sense. Her Instagram is always flooded with her impeccable pictures and unique style file. Be it experimental looks for her shows or keeping it simple yet elegant for casual styling, the diva rocks it all. Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos that are a perfect fashion inspiration.

Zumba Videos

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram showcases her love for Zumba. The Sanjivani actor admits how after pilates, Zumba is the next big thing in her life and how she absolutely loves it. The actor has also shown her killer dance moves in many of her videos.

Workout Regime

Surbhi Chandna is also famous for her workout videos. The Ishqbaaz star loves pilates. The pilates workout is known for strengthening multiple muscles along with increasing body flexibility.

Travel Diaries

Surbhi Chandna frequently uploads pictures from her day-to-day life. One more reason to follow Chandna is for some travel tips. She has a collection of all her vacay trips with family, friends and shoots.

