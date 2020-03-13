Sanjivani 2 Actor Surbhi Chandna Posts A Heartfelt Note As The Show Airs Its Last Episode

Surbhi Chandna is one of the new-age actors of the Indian television industry. She is widely known for her character of Dr Ishani from her television series Sanjivani 2. As the last episode of the show aired, Chandna took to her official Instagram handle to express her gratitude with a heartfelt note. Read more to know what the actor has to say:

Surbhi Chandna pens a heartfelt note

Surbhi Chandna took to her official social media handle and posted several photos from her show Sanjivani 2. These photos feature her in various looks. She captioned the photo: “And today we air the last episode of what I call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani ... @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thank you both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge. A risky subject in today’s TV TIMES ...letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like I love calling it.”

Talking about her character Chandna said, “Dr Ishani has to be the most complicated and the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable - vulnerable - inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers, directors & the creatives. The stylish doctor that I have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team. To add to the that and give the whole hospital drama feel was the fab team of the cameramen... in pictures you see different look tests, me going super short with my hair, these are the memories I will want to look back at - all the time.”

Thanking her co-stars, she said, “To all my co-actors the seniors and juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to help me better my craft in the process. This was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones I haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever. ♥️”

Chandna, talking to her fans, said, “Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself... We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them. #jobdonewell to us. For now, it’s a bye-bye from #Dr.ISHANI. To some newness ahead... Wait for it.”

