Surbhi Chandna Has A Message Amid Coronavirus; Says 'Know Tough Times Never Last'

Surbhi Chandna is one of the renowned faces in the television industry. Known for her panache and acting prowess, Chandhan has been stealing hearts with her roles in Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz. She recently wrapped the shoot of her serial Sanjivani but keeps fans hooked up with her regular posts on social media.

Speaking of which, her recent photo on Instagram has left fans swooning over not only the picture but also the motivating thought in the caption.

Surbhi Chandna has a motivating message on Coronavirus

Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared a picture of herself dazzling in stunning black attire. Not to miss the stroke of highlighter on her cheek that glams up her look even more. Moreover, the actor also penned down a motivating note cum piece of advice in the caption.

She says "In the Difficult Times - the challenges thrown at you are not to destroy you but to strengthen you.. Know Tough times never last. Smile 😊 #inthetimesofcoronavirus" Take a look.

Meanwhile, the actor's medical drama went off-air on March 13, 2020. Surbhi Chandna, on her last day on the sets of the show, shared some lovely videos with the crew of her daily soap. Some of the members of the crew with whom she shared the videos included Rakesh Malhotra, Smit Mahadik, and Abhijit Das. She also shared a beautiful picture with her co-star Gaurav Chopra. Check out the pictures and the videos.

