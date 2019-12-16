Will Samantha Akkineni To Play Negative Role In 'The Family Man 2'? Read Details

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni will be soon making her digital debut. The actor will star alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the popular web series The Family Man 2. The web-series based on an Indian spy and has garnered a lot of fan following and rave reviews during its first season. Earlier the news was revealed on Twitter about the cast for season 2.

On revealing Samantha’s role in The Family Man 2 Raj Nidimoru says that they all have been instructed not to reveal her character or look. She plays a character unlike any that she has played so far. As he was asked if Samantha will play a negative character. Raj replied saying, yes she plays a negative character and he said that he cannot reveal anything more than that for now. Samantha was last seen in the two back-to-back Telugu feature film Majili and Oh Baby. Both films worked very well at the box office.

While Manoj Bajpayee and much of the original cast will be repeated in the second series of The Family Man. The one cast addition in Season 2 that is going to be Samantha Akkineni who seems to be doing her career’s best work after marriage with Nagarjuna’s elder son Nag Chaitanya. The actor has come a long way in shaping her career and being one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

About the hit series

The Family Man revolves around the story of a middle-class man portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who is secretly working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The first season was received positively and has an IMDB score of 8.7. It was reported that the show was enjoyed by both Indian and global audience of the video streaming platform, and according to reports, the series is currently the most-watched Amazon Original in India till date. Created by the renowned writer-director duo of Raj and DK. Fans were reportedly impressed by series-runner Manoj Bajpayee's performance, calling it a surprisingly funny and engaging affair.

