Emmy Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston's Spontaneous Use Of Fire Extinguisher Saves Emmys

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently put out a fire at the Emmys 2020 by using a fire extinguisher effectively. The incident occurred when host Jimmy Kimmel was on the verge of announcing the winner in one of the comedy series categories. Some people have been finding the video hilarious as all of it was planned well to keep the audience entertained throughout.

Jennifer Aniston saves Emmy Awards 2020

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently made a guest appearance at the Emmy Awards 2020 and left the audience impressed with her skills. In the short, hilarious segment, Jennifer Aniston and host Jimmy Kimmel come together to announce the winners in the ‘Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series’ category. As a safety precaution, Jimmy Kimmel thoroughly sanitised the winners' envelope to make sure that there was no infectious virus left behind.

Jimmy Kimmel further decided to put the envelope in a basket and set it on fire so that there was no threat of infection. The crew handed Jennifer Aniston a fire extinguisher just in case the fire went out of control. Due to the inflammatory nature of the alcohol-based sanitizer sprayed on the envelope earlier, the fire in the metal basket went wild. Jennifer Aniston was quick to use the fire extinguisher, as she completely put out the fire by jetting the basket properly. Her spontaneous action and right use of the fire extinguisher also caught the attention of her followers.

Jennifer Aniston left the Emmy Awards 2020 venue soon after the incident as she was later told that the awards were supposed to reach homes this year. The actor rushed out of the venue as she was a nominee for Emmy Awards 2020 as well. Have a look at the fun and interesting video on Jimmy Kimmel’s Twitter here.

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

Read Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' Dominate Honours

Also read Emmys 2020: 'The Mandalorian' Brings The First Award For OTT Platform Disney+

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly about Jennifer Aniston and her instincts. A few people have used ‘FRIENDS’ gifs to appreciate the actor and her actions. A few people have also mentioned how hilarious the video is with the use of a bunch of emoticons. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

lol 😂🤣 — emmel liarth 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇪🧢🕶️👟🎒💻📱📷🍺🍕🌭🍔 (@emmel_liarth) September 21, 2020

What a beautiful gown 😍 — 🌞 Roxanne 🌵 (@roxanne_miley) September 21, 2020

Read Emmys 2020 Day 3 Saw 'The Mandalorian' Win Big, Other Snubs And Surprises

Also read Emmys 2020 Will Telecast Live Feed From 140 Locations, Confirm Award Show Producers

Image Courtesy: Jimmy Kimmel Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.