Yeh Hai Chahatein March 10 Written Episode Update: Prisha Rescues Rudra

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 10 Written Episode Update

The episode starts off with Prisha waking up Saransh and Saransh reminds Prisha that she has to apologise for something. Prisha says that she will do it once he gets up. Rudra’s phone rings and therefore Prisha answers it as Rudra is nowhere to be seen. She takes the call and finds out that Balraj is on the other end of the call asking for a wedding planner. Prisha informs Balraj that Rudra is nowhere to be found and hence she took the phone. Meanwhile, Saransh spots Rudra fallen in a garbage bin.

Prisha goes forward and confronts Rudra, asking why is he lying there. Rudra appears to be unconscious and as he wakes up he seems to be in a dizzy state. She manages to get him to his room. However, the reporters see Prisha, Rudra and Saransh together, they manage to smile and fool the reporters that everything is alright. Later, Prisha takes Rudra to his bathroom and turns on the cold water shower in order to wake him up. Rudra, in a drunken state, shouts for help thinking he is drowning and hugs Prisha.

Prisha gets Rudra out of the washroom and instructs Saransh to go and get ready. Vasu walks in and gives them clothes for the upcoming function. Prisha realises that Rudra is in no state to wear his clothes and therefore she help him. Rudra, still in a drunken state, manages to look at her.

Saransh gets ready in the meantime and shows his outfit to Prisha and Rudra. Rudra finds it cute and hugs Saransh. On the other hand, the families argue whether they want to celebrate in a Punjabi style wedding or a Tamil style wedding. However, they reach to a conclusion and stop with their argument. Rudra and Saransh enjoy and click pictures with each other, Prisha hopes that Rudra does not break Saransh’s heart as she assumes Saransh has found a father figure in Rudra.

