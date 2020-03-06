'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | March 5 : Rudraksh And Prisha Attend Haldi

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

The episode starts with Rudra and Saransh exiting the washroom. Yuvraj, however, manages to sneak in with Prisha still inside the room and locks the door. Prisha is shocked to see him and asks how he got in. He reveals that he disguised himself as one of the waiters. Yuvraj then asks her if she is falling in love with Rudra. Prisha reveals to him that they are just acting so that the child services don’t take away Saransh. Yuvraj is relieved to know this; meanwhile, Ahana looks on from a distance and plots something devious.

Later, Prisha is seen deciding what to wear while Rudra suggests that she wear something from the already existing dresses. They argue over why he threw her dresses out. After a while, Rudra and Prisha head down to assist in the haldi celebrations. They apply haldi on Bunty and Bubbles and greet them. Saransh insists that Rudra and Prisha apply haldi to each other. A reluctant Prisha agrees to his whims and does it. Meanwhile, Yuvraj looks on angrily.

Mishika gets angry watching Prisha apply haldi to Rudra. Saransh later insists that it is now Rudra’s turn to apply haldi. Rudra pulls Prisha closer and applies haldi with his cheek to her cheek. Watching them like this, Yuvraj throws away a plate in anger. Prisha feels awkward but somehow manages to smile for the camera. They all exit to prepare for the sangeet.

Ahana decides to embarrass Prisha in front of everyone again. She manages to get Prisha to trip, spilling all the haldi on her face. The guests laugh as they see this happening. Gopal picks Prisha and takes her away. Meanwhile, Saransh watches Ahana do this deliberately to his mom and plans something sinister in his mind.

