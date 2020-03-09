Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra & Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Reunite At A Party, See Pics

With the conclusion of the 13th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss earlier last month, the contestants who had spent months with each other had to go their separate ways. However, on the occasion of International Women's day on Sunday, some of the popular members of the season had a reunion of sorts as they met for a party. Pictures from the reunion party with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi, Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh have been making the rounds all over the internet and creating nostalgia for all Bigg Boss fans.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seem conspicuous by their absence from the reunion party where everyone can be seen having a gala time dancing and partying the night away. After the end of the show, a few of them have already resumed their work in the industry.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have been roped in for another reality TV show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which has been gaining popularity among viewers just like Bigg Boss did. Asim Riaz, on the other hand, featured in a music video along with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is titled Mere Angne Mein and the video was released on Monday by T-series.

