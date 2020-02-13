Yeh Hai Chahatein February 12 Written Update: Rudraksh And Prisha Have A Confrontation

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms and it is a spin-off series of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The episode begins with Yuvraj deciding to inform Prisha's parents about their marriage. He feels happy and thinks that after marriage, Saransh will legally be his son and he can then get all that trust fund money for himself.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 12 written update

Also Read | Malaika Arora Has Judged THESE Television Shows, Check List

The episode starts off with Prisha asking Saransh to go home while he says no. Saransh insists that he wants to stay with her and he cries. Prisha somehow manages to send him with Vasu. Meanwhile, Prisha asks the jailer to give her five minutes to talk to Rudraksh, to which the jailer agrees.

Also Read | When Aditya Narayan Turned Veeru For His Basanti Aka Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 11 Sets

When the guards demand to know how Saransh managed to get in, he explains that he hid in the laundry trolley. Bunty is shocked to find out that Rudra wrongfully married Prisha. Saransh, on the other hand, is delighted and says that Rudraksh is his new papa.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Proves That She Can Slay In Any Hairstyle, See Pics

Prisha talks to Rudra and asks why he did all this and what did he achieve by insulting her and Yuvraj. Rudraksh shouts at her and says that Saransh is their son, he insists that they got married officially.

He reveals that he married her because of the death sentence and that he got to her for Saransh. He adds that he got to know Saransh is Rajeev and Prisha’s son. Prisha thinks that he doesn’t know about Mahima. Rudraksh continues and accuses her by saying that she is using Saransh to get the trust fund money. Rudraksh assumes that she got ready to marry Yuvraj so that Yuvraj gets the money.

Rudraksh then proceeds to demand the rights over Saransh and tells her that this is his way of taking revenge for killing his brother. Prisha refuses, while Rudraksh forces her to agree by saying that if he gets adopted by his family, he will get everything. He tells her that her son will be tagged as a murderer’s son if he remains with her. He tells her to think about it and leaves while Prisha cries.

Also Read | 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 11 Written Update: Rudraksh Marries Prisha

Meanwhile, everyone at home is upset with Rudraksh’s decision to marry Prisha. Rudraksh explains that he did it for Saransh and that he had some personal reasons for it. Meanwhile, Yuvraj gets furious with what he just witnessed at the police station. He wishes to kill Rudraksh just like he killed Rajeev. Rudraksh at his house calls for Ahana and Mishika and Ahana expresses that she was worried as to where he disappeared. Rudraksh calms them down and proposes marriage to Mishika. Ahana gets extremely happy and Mishika agrees to the marriage immediately.

Bunty meets Rudraksh and informs him that two marriages are illegal. Rudra tells Rudraksh him that he will marry Mishika, as soon as Prisha is killed. He tells him that he will later go on to adopt Saransh, and get custody of him. He tells him that the court does not give full custody to a single father, therefore he will marry Mishika.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.