Malaika Arora Has Judged THESE Television Shows, Check List

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest Bollywood divas. She has appeared in various films and music videos. Apart from that, she has also appeared on several TV shows as a judge. Let us take a look at some of the TV shows that Malaika Arora has worked in.

List of television series Malaika Arora has judged

MTV Supermodel of the Year

Malaika is currently seen judging the Season 1 of Supermodel of the Year. The panel of judges also includes Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. The show is about providing new models with an opportunity to start their career in the modelling industry.

India's Got Talent

Malaika Arora started judging the show from season 4 onwards. India's Got Talent will be back with their ninth season this year. After Malaika judged the fourth season, fans wanted her to continue for the rest of the seasons too. Apart from Malaika Arora, India's Got Talent judges includes Kirron Kher and Karan Johar.

Nach Baliye

Malaika made her debut as a judge on the show Nach Baliye Season 1. However, she was a judge for Season 1 and 2. Later, she made her comeback in Season 8 to reminisce her old memories. She judged the show alongside Saroj Khan and Farhan Akhtar in Nach Baliye Season 1 and 2.

First pics out! Malaika Arora makes a stunning comeback on Nach Baliye 8 with Arjun Kapoor https://t.co/wIHvzDSWim pic.twitter.com/0sx1Czag5P — FilmyPlus ⚡️ (@FilmyPlus) April 25, 2017

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Malaika judged seasons 4 and 8. In season 8, she replaced Karan Johar as a judge. The panel of judges also included Shahid Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb, Ganesh Hegde.

