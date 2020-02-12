Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms and it is a spin-off series of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The episode begins with Yuvraj deciding to inform Prisha's parents about their marriage. He feels happy and thinks that after marriage, Saransh will legally be his son and he can then get all that trust fund money for himself.

The episode starts off with Prisha exchanging garlands with the groom, while Saransh runs from the constable as he is searching for Prisha. Vasu does the honours and blesses the couple. The pandit asks the bride and groom to make the rounds to complete the marriage. The groom then applies sindoor in the parting of Prisha's hair and makes her wear the mangalsutra. The pandit then announces that the marriage is completed and everyone is happy; however, Yuvraj enters in and is shocked to see someone else standing in his place. Vasu then asks who the groom is and Yuvraj takes off the sehra only to reveal Rudraksh as the groom.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 11 written update: Rudraksh marries Prisha

Yuvraj asks what is happening and demands an explanation. Rudraksh says that Prisha is his wife now. He adds that they are husband and wife and Saransh is his son now. Yuvraj then remembers that while getting ready, Rudraksh had injected him with something which had caused him to faint. Rudraksh then explains his actions by saying that he did this for his brother.

Yuvraj gets furious and asks the police to arrest him. The cops tell him that they cannot arrest him without a formal warrant. Yuvraj then threatens the couple by promising to trouble them. He says he will prove that the marriage has happened forcibly. Meanwhile, Rudraksh simply enjoys the fuss while Yuvraj tells Prisha he will get her out of it and make sure Rudraksh goes behind bars. Rudraksh tells him to do whatever he wants and that he will be married to Prisha till then.

Meanwhile, Saransh comes in and hugs Prisha. Vasu then scolds Rudraksh for ruining Prisha’s life. Rudraksh then tells them that in four days Prisha will get hanged and the whole family will have to suffer. On hearing this, a sacred Saransh asks his mom if there is any truth in what Rudraksh just said. Prisha hugs him and says God won’t let them get separated. She further asks him to pray to God that they never get separated.

