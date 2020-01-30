Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 January Written Updates: Prisha Feels Uncomfortable

The episode begins with Prisha changing her clothes to wear the prison dress. Meanwhile, Balraj’s wife blames him for the death of their son Rajiv. Vasudha gets worried for Saransh. Meanwhile, Saransh returns home and meets his grandmother. He tells her that he had gone to meet Rudraksh because he thought only he can bring Prisha back from jail.

Saransh adds that he is unsure why Rudraksh got angry at him and told him that his mother would never come out of jail. Vasudha then tells him that even Rudraksh is part of the game hence they cannot say things directly to him. She adds that it is because of this reason that Rudraksh lied to him.

Saransh understands what she is saying and he quietly goes to his room. Vasudha feels bad for him and also feels guilty for having to lie to him time and again. Prisha is in her cell the whole time and when the cops arrive with food for her, she feels uneasy and uncomfortable. She suddenly notices that the other inmates are fighting amongst themselves for food and is horrified.

Prisha is terrified of what is happening around her, calling for a constable as she is ready to confess the truth. She continues to yell that she has not committed the crime and reveals that it was done by Yuvraj. Yuvraj wakes up and realises that he was dreaming. However, he fears that his dream might come true. He is haunted by guilt and worries over keeping the truth under wraps.

Yuvraj leaves the room and heads straight to meet Prisha who in the next scene is sad. At first, Yuvraj is hesitant to talk to her and assumes that she will have a mental breakdown if he tries to talk to her. He thinks of being emotional in his approach to keep her from breaking down. Meanwhile, Balraj hires a good lawyer and vows that he will not let the culprit walk free. He tells the lawyer to make sure that Prisha is punished and goes on to get life imprisonment.

Rudraksh rebukes them by saying that he wants to see her getting hanged till death instead of life imprisonment. He adds that he wants her to suffer as his brother did before dying a merciless death. The lawyer gets a call in the meantime and later informs them that the proceedings will commence the next day and Pillai will be the judge of this case.

The family gets shocked and assumes that the judge will rule in favour of Prisha. Rudraksh tells them to not worry and assures them that the case will go just fine and that she will be punished. Yuvraj, on the other hand, promises Prisha that he will get her out of jail very soon.

