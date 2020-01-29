Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Updates For January 28: Saransh Seeks Rudraksh’s Help

The episode began with Gopal and Vasu feeling incredibly sad for Saransh. Yuvraj sang a song for him and laughed, he asked himself why Prisha took the entire blame on her and was shocked by the trust she had in him. He questioned if she loved him, but thanked God for sending her into his life.

Meanwhile, Saransh insisted on doing all his work himself, adamant to get his mother out of jail and back with him. Vasu asked him if he needed to be tucked into bed, to which Saransh said that he was a brave boy and would do it himself.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Saransh seeks Rudraksh’s help

Vasu said that he could not believe that Prisha was actually responsible for the accident, However, Gopal rebuked him and said that she did not do it. Gopal informed him that she scratched her nose while giving the statement and taking the blame and Vasu instantly realised that Prisha did that only when she lied. Meanwhile, Rudraksh cried for Rajeev along with Balraj, they both wailed saying that they have been hurt deeply. Ma tried to console them.

Meanwhile, Saransh overheard a conversation between Gopal and Vasu. They mentioned Rudraksh and how he could have been vital in getting Prisha back. Saransh assumed that Rudraksh was the referee of the game and he made a mental note to seek his help to get his mother back.

In the next scene, Rudraksh was seen visibly upset and did not allow anyone to commence the final rites except for his mother. As soon as they left, Saransh came in and asked the watchmen for Rudraksh. The watchman claimed they had left for the Ghats. Saransh got in a rickshaw and told the driver to take him towards the Ghats. Upon reaching the Ghats, Saransh watched the entire funeral rites happen and spotted Rudraksh in a sad state.

As the members were about to light the flame, Saransh barged in and tried to help them. Rudraksh was startled by this and asked him how he got there. Saransh said that he wanted this game to stop, and begged him to get his mother out of jail. Rudraksh got very angry and scolded him. Bunty later took Saransh and left.

Saransh was upset as he was unable to figure out who would help him to get his mom out of jail. In another scene, Rudraksh took a vow to end Prisha's life once and for all. The police at the station told Prisha to change her clothes and get ready for mug shots. The episode ended here.

