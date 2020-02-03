Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother's Mimicry Skills Is Going To Make Everyone Laugh

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. The season is witnessing interesting twists every day which has made fans glued to their television screens. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was seen lashing out on Asim Riaz. Fans also saw Arhaan Khan’s name coming up which made Rashami Desai disturbed.

The Weekend Ka War has extended till Monday, Salman Khan will be seen meeting the housemates even today. Yesterday Salman Khan was seen in a bad mood. However, today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will make audiences burst out in laughter. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, fans can see Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz adding the entertainment factor to the episode.

Shehbaz is going to woo the audiences by his mimicry skills today. Salman Khan will be seen telling Shehbaz that he has heard that Shehbaz is good at imitating Sidharth Shukla. To which Shehnaaz Gill’s brother agrees. After that Salman Khan is seen asking him to imitate Sidharth Shukla in front of everyone. Without any reluctance, Shehbaz gives an outstanding performance.

Shehbaz starts his mimicry by walking like Sidharth Shukla which makes everyone burst out in laughter. His walk makes Salman Khan laugh crazily. After that, Shehbaz is seen sharing an incident when Sidharth Shukla asked him to wear the mic but himself had forgotten to do so. Salman Khan is seen laughing out very loud by Shehbaz’s imitating skills. Even Sidharth Shukla is seen enjoying Shehbaz’s performance.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Later in the promo, Salman Khan is seen announcing that Shehnaaz Gill has got evicted from the house. Shehnaaz Gill is seen crying inconsolably while hugging Rashami Desai. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

