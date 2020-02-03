From 'Jane The Virgin' To 'The House Of Flowers': Top Binge-worthy Telenovelas On Netflix

Netflix is all set on garnering the top awards of the film industry. It has garnered a lot of praise for its various original films and shows. It has experimented on various genres of filmmaking and has given the fans shows that range from thriller to docu-series, and more. Read on to know more about the top 4 telenovelas by Netflix.

4 binge-worthy telenovelas on Netflix

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin is a romantic dramedy and a satirical telenovela that can be streamed on Netflix. The show is a loose adaptation of a Venezuelan show Juana la Virgen. The series features Gina Rodriguez as the lead character Jane Villanueva, a 23-year-old virgin, who accidentally gets pregnant after getting artificially inseminated by her gynecologist. The show has incorporated various TV tropes in a comic way and has garnered the praise of critics and fans alike for the same. This five-season show has earned several accolades.

The House of Flowers

The House of Flowers is a Mexican comedy-drama. It features an ensemble cast of Verónica Castro, Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Arturo Ríos, Paco León, and Juan Pablo Medina. The show deals with topics of homosexuality and homophobia. The plot of the series revolves around a dysfunctional Mexican family that owns a shop called 'La Casa de las Flores', which means the house of flowers. It is considered one of the most binge-worthy TV shows that can be streamed on Netflix.

La Doña

La Doña is a drama series shot entirely in Mexico. It is based on a novel titled Doña Bárbara. La Doña features Aracely Arámbula as Altagracia Sandoval, who is the main protagonist of the series and is the owner of the construction company Sandoval. The company gets robbed by Lázaro, her ex-husband, portrayed by Odiseo Bichir. The show has two seasons and has gone on to earn several awards, that include an award for the Favourite Series and for Favourite actress.

Tierra de Reyes

Tierra de Reyes, also known as Land of Honor, is a telenovela based on Pasión de Gavilanes. It features Aarón Díaz, Gonzalo García Vivanco, and Christian de la Campa as the Rey Gallardo Leon brothers, and Ana Lorena Sánchez, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Scarlet Gruber, as the Del Juncos sisters. The show has received two awards at the Miami Life Award event. It is set in Houston, Texas, and revolves around the efforts of the humble and hardworking Gallardo brothers, and their quest to takedown the del Junco family.

