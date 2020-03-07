'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 6, 2020 Written Episode Update: Saransh Troubles Ahana

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 6 written update

The episode starts with Nisha asking Pia to get ready to go to the ceremony. Pia, however, says she does not want to attend as Bunty is the love of her life and watching him marry someone else breaks her heart. The sangeet ceremony begins and people gather around for the feast. The family members then prepare for a dance battle.

Rudra’s parents are scheduled to go up first to dance and later Prisha’s parents are invited. However, Rudra’s mom gets scared and decides to not dance. Balraj scolds her and tells her that he wants to win the competition anyhow. However, Rudra’s mom is scared, Prisha notices this and consoles her. She tells her she must overcome her fears and this motivates Rudra’s mom and she agrees to go on stage.

However, she is not able to perform properly and stops mid-way. Prisha’s parents perform well and manage to win the competition, Balraj then congratulates them on their victory. Rudra hugs his mom and tells her that for him she won the game and performed better.

The next performance is by Ahana and Mishika, and they get ready for their performance. They even heckle Rudra and Prisha as their performance is next. Saransh plots his revenge as Ahana made his mom feel embarrassed in front of a crowd. Ahana begins the performance with Mishika; however, Saransh manages to sneak in and throws itching powder in front of a fan and gets away. Soon, Ahana and Mishika scratch themselves uncontrollably and they get off stage knowing that perhaps Saransh did this. The whole crowd laughs on them for their odd performance.

Rudra and Prisha are set to dance next and the people eagerly await their performance. However, Prisha tells Rudra that she can’t perform due to an ankle sprain. Rudra assures that he will manage something. Ahana overhears their conversation and suggests that Rudra take Mishika to dance with him. Rudra disagrees, carries Prisha in his arms and gets ready to perform.

