'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | March 6: Sonakshi Disguises Herself As A Nurse

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different walks of life but are meant to be together.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update

The episode starts with Sonakshi asking Tulsi about Rohit’s health. Tulsi says his condition is critical. Sonakshi asks why isn’t his body not recovering like other patients. Tulsi says he just has a few hours to live and his condition is getting worse by the minute. A few hours ago, Nishi gives credit to the hospital development team for developing the antidote and saving lives during a press conference.

At the hospital, a woman thanks Sonakshi for risking her own life to save people. Sonakshi asks her not to say thank you and asks her to pray for other patients. She further decides to meet Rohit but Veena and Nishi stop her. Sonakshi screams Rohit’s name and Rohit feels restless in his room after hearing her voice.

Nishi calls the security guard and asks him to throw Sonakshi and Suman out from the hospital. Suman takes Sonakshi and Sumit consoles Sonakshi. Sumit asks Sonakshi not to worry as he will give the update on Rohit’s condition. Later, Rohit’s health worsens and Veena gets restless.

Nishi recalls how she broke the antidote bottle. Later, Sumit overhears Nishi instigating Veena against Suman. On the other hand, Suman and Sonakshi reach home and look for Pari. Rohan reaches home with Pari and Tanya gets angry seeing her. Rohan tells Tanya that Pari has decided to give her baby but has kept one condition that they have to take care of her.

Tanya refuses but Rohan somehow manages to convince her. Meanwhile, Veena asks Nishi to arrange for a senior doctor and save Rohit’s life. Here, Sonakshi cries thinking about Rohit’s health. She gets a call from Sumit who asks her to take care of herself as Rohit will be fine till tomorrow.

In the morning, Sonakshi inquires about Rohit. Tulsi says that Rohit’s body is not responding to the antidote. Later, Sonakshi disguises herself as nurse and visits the hospital to meet Rohit. She sees him from far and gets teary-eyed on seeing him like this. Nishi catches Sonakshi and asks what she is doing here. Sonakshi slaps Nishi and the episode ends here.

