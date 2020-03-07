Women's Day Statuses For International Women's Day 2020

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is regarded as a focal point in the empowerment of women. With Women's Day 2020 around the corner, here are some Women's Day statuses that will put a smile on the face of the reader.

These women's day WhatsApp status posts will be your way of paying tribute to you every woman who you know and the women who have contributed to shaping the society as we know it. Here are some Women's Day statuses that you can use this International Women’s Day.

Women's Day status messages:

It’s you who are making the difference in so many lives…. And I’m one of them…. Have a wonderful Women’s Day!



Thank U for always being there. Happy Women’s Day..!



Do you know why God created women after They created men? Because an upgraded version always comes second. Happy Women’s Day!

The best medicine in the world is Ur Hug. Happy Women’s Day..!



Even the 365 days of a year is not enough to say thank you to women for the colours and joys they bring to this world. Say thank you to them every day, and on a women’s day, shout it out even louder!



To make a women HAPPY give her these three things, ATTENTION, AFFECTION and APPRECIATION. Happy Women’s Day!



God created women with supreme delicacy. Such a delicate creation can only be loved and nothing else. Happy Women’s Day!

I believe in one thing. If God wasn’t a perfectionist, there would be no woman on this earth. Happy Women’s Day!



I wouldn’t know what love is if you weren’t a part of my life. You are the definition of it. Happy Women’s Day!



Across the miles comes this wish from me to say you are Special! Happy Women’s Day.

Women's day WhatsApp status messages: Women's day Images

(Source: Canva)