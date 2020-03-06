'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao!' Written Update | March 6: Dadaji Meets Shraddha And Anjali

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 6, 2020 episode.

'DDAMJ' written update

The episode starts with the nurse informing family members that Dadaji has been shifted to the normal ward and wishes to see Dhruv and Shraddha. Dhruv hears this and refuses to meet Dadaji. He leaves without talking to anyone. Shlok goes behind Dhruv to try and convince him to meet Dadaji.

Meanwhile, Dadi wonders how Shraddha could meet Dadaji without her mangalsutra and sindhoor. She asks Shraddha to put on her mangalsutra as she doesn’t want Dadaji to take any stress after such a huge surgery. Shraddha does so and takes the mangalsutra and sindhoor from Dadi and meets Dadaji.

Anjali and Shraddha enter the normal ward to meet Dadaji. Dadaji tells Shraddha that watching his granddaughter getting married was no enough thus God has sent him back to witness her married life. Anjali does not answer Dadaji’s question and asks him to take rest. Dadaji says Dadi didn’t teach Shraddha to answer directly and asks her about Dhruv. Shraddha hesitates and does not say anything.

Dadaji insists on knowing where Dhruv was, which lead to Shraddha telling him that Dhruv is busy paying hospital bills. Dadaji tells Shraddha that Dhruv is a great choice and he will surely take care of her through her life. Dadaji asks her about the post-marriage name she is going to use to call Dhruv and tells her that it is an important marriage ritual to do so.

