Watch: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Anurag Sharma's Wife Nandini Falls On Stage

Anurag Sharma, seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Pavitra Rishta, recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandini Gupta. The two had a beautiful ceremony in Delhi on January 31, 2020. As many pictures and videos from the wedding are going viral on social media, a particular one is grabbing a lot of attention.

Anurag Sharma's wife Nandini Gupta falls on stage:

The video in question shows Anurag Sharma and Nandini Gupta in their beautiful wedding outfits as they dance to the music. They are seen dancing to Chundadi Jaipur Ki and Sona Sona song. As Anurag and Nandini are dancing, one of the guests come to greet the couple. He first hugs Anurag and then goes on to dance with Nandini. As Nandini turns around, she loses her balance and falls down. Everyone around immediately picks her up.

Nandini Gupta chose to wear a beautiful and heavily embroidered lehenga of a red and cream colour combination. She matched the dress with rich jewellery. Anurag looked handsome in cream silk sherwani, chudidar (tight Indian pants) and a pagdi (turban). The wedding festivities were spread across three days, from January 29 to January 31. The couple wore yellow for the Haldi ceremony while Nandini wore a Christian-style gown for the ring ceremony. Anurag also chose to wear a tux.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Show

