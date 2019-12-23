The Debate
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Star Divyanka Tripathi To Make A Cameo In 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'

Television News

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star Divyanka Tripathi recently shot for a cameo scene for the spin-off show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'. Read below for more details about it.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi was recently spotted on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off show. Divyanka essayed the role of Ishita Raman Bhalla in the original show. As the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has come to an end, a spin-off show titled Yeh Hai Chahatein went on air on December 19. Though Divyanka had earlier spoken about being a pivotal part of the spin-off show, it was revealed that she will be doing a few cameo scenes only. 

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qasi opens up about working with Ekta Kapoor

Divyanka Tripathi shoots for a cameo episode in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Like the first show, Yeh Hai Chahatein will also be focussing on a social issue. Yeh Hai Chahatein will reportedly focus on how society sees single mothers and treats them. Check out a few photos from the set below:

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Here Are The Show Details About The Latest Ekta Kapoor Show

Also read: Ye Hai Chahatein vs Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: How are the plotlines connected?

Also read: Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein gets positive fan reactions

Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a video with the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The producer expressed that the cast will feature in a parallel universe. It was then revealed that Ekta Kapoor was hinting that the cast will feature in the spin-off series. 

Also read: Hindi TV serials: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and other popular television shows based on books

 

 

 

