'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Star Divyanka Tripathi To Make A Cameo In 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi was recently spotted on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off show. Divyanka essayed the role of Ishita Raman Bhalla in the original show. As the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has come to an end, a spin-off show titled Yeh Hai Chahatein went on air on December 19. Though Divyanka had earlier spoken about being a pivotal part of the spin-off show, it was revealed that she will be doing a few cameo scenes only.

Divyanka Tripathi shoots for a cameo episode in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Like the first show, Yeh Hai Chahatein will also be focussing on a social issue. Yeh Hai Chahatein will reportedly focus on how society sees single mothers and treats them. Check out a few photos from the set below:

Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a video with the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The producer expressed that the cast will feature in a parallel universe. It was then revealed that Ekta Kapoor was hinting that the cast will feature in the spin-off series.

Every end is a beginning ... every bye is a hiiiii.... let’s meet soon in ‘ alt’ernate or parallel universe ;) #goodbyeyhm pic.twitter.com/uWwQdvCNY8 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 7, 2019

Preesha is just the kind of inspiration we need on a Monday!#YehHaiChahatein, Mon-Fri, 10.30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar. #SargunKaurLuthra @abrarqazi47 pic.twitter.com/Ag7BWzPZW9 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 23, 2019

