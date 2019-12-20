Ye Hai Chahatein Vs Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: How Are The Plotlines Connected?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, one of the popular TV shows that has now gone off-air. The Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer has been replaced by its spin-off Ye Hai Chahatein. The new television drama series Ye Hai Chahatein started premiering from December 19, 2020. According to a reputed daily, Yeh Hai Mohabattein had a successful runoff for more than six years. The storyline was long exhausted. However, the show received tremendous love from the audiences and hence the creators kept pushing the show. As per reports, to give the audiences the same flavour, the makers planned its spin-off Ye Hai Chahatein and the show replaced Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with the same time slot.

Ye Hai Chahatein only saw a gender shift from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The time, instead of a single father, the spin-off show plot revolves around a single mother who finds love and fights all the society created norms to love a happy life with her family. The main connect between Ye Hain Mohabbatein and Ye Hai Chahatein is that the female lead is shown as Ishita’s cousin. Divyanka Tripathi played the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ye Hai Chahatein Cast:

Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr Prisha Srinivasan

Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana

Vidhaan Sharma as Saransh Srinivasan

Sidharth Shivpuri as Yuvraj Pillai

The television industry has seen a rise of spin-offs over the last few years. The creators of Ye Hai Chahatein reportedly seem confident that the show will manage to live up to the expectation of the fans. However, Ishaqbaaz spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi did not perform well. The other spin-offs that are doing wonders are Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

