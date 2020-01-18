One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progress further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreaks. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the January 17, 2020 episode of the popular show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update for January 17, 2020

The episode starts off with Kartik and Naira's clothes getting stuck to each other. While Naira manages to pull away, Kartik's shirt gets torn. Kartik gets annoyed as Naira leaves and he later asks Vinod to take him to a Sherwani show. Meanwhile, both the families are preparing for the upcoming wedding.

Kartik spots a man named Kamal who is wearing the same Sherwani as him. They greet each other and then Kartik enters into the Sherwani shop while Kamal walks towards the temple. Vinod spots Kamal and accidentally mistakes him for Kartik as they both are wearing the same Sherwani. Meanwhile, Naira reaches the temple and meets Vansh and Kairav.

Kamal reaches the temple but is mistaken for Kartik. He then spots Naira but mistakes her for Monica and wonders why she is wearing such an expensive dress. Meanwhile, Kartik is stuck in the shop as the ower accidentally locked him inside. He tries to call Naira but is unable to connect to her. So he finally decides to climb out of the duck in the changing room.

Back at the temple, Kamal thinks that he is talking to Monica's family as he thought that Naira was Monica. Then the wedding commences and Naira and Kamal sit down at the alter. Meanwhile, Kartik is running towards the temple. Both Naira and Kamal sense something wrong but do not realize that they are getting married to the wrong person. Just as the garlands are about the be exchanged, Surekha asks everyone to wait as Luv Kush would be arriving in just a few moments.

However, soon people at the wedding realize that the garlands are missing as they had been stolen by another couple just a while back. Kamal suddenly reveals himself to everyone. Naira and the rest of the family is shocked to see him instead of Kartik and they wonder who he is.

