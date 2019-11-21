Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Cast: List Of The Star Cast And The Roles They Play On The Show

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series airing on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is curated by Mrinal Jha. The show is directed by Atif Khan. The screenplay is penned by Subham Sharma, Bhavya Bhalantrapu and Aditi Powar. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Cast

Vikram Singh Chauhan as Aman Junaid Khan

Aman is Parveen and Junaid's son. He is Saima and Sara's brother. He plays a prominent Nawab who gets possessed by a Jinn. In order to protect his mother Parveen, he gets married to Roshni who is an Ayaana which means a woman with a heart of an angel.

Aditi Sharma as Roshni Khan

Roshni is an ayaana. She has a heart of an angel. This makes her destiny intertwined to Aman. She ends up marrying him despite disliking him. Even after saving Parveen with magic, she refuses to accept her.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Supporting Cast

Smita Bansal as Pareveen Khan

She is Junaid's wife. Parveen is Aman, Sara and Saima's mother. She falls ill because of Jinn's magic. Aman marries Roshni for protecting her. Even though her life is saved in the process, she refuses to accept Roshni as her daughter-in-law.

Sushant Singh as Junaid Khan

He is Anjum's son and Baby's brother. He is married to Parveen. Junaid is Aman, Sara and Saima's father. He is a dutiful husband and a loving father to his children.

Sanjana Singh as Adaa Rizvi

She is Aman's ex-fiance. Adaa is shown to still have feelings for him. She feels extremely betrayed and disappointed when Aman and Roshni get married. She approached the Jinn to take revenge on Aman and create havoc in his life.

