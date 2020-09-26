Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For September 26: Armaan Plays Around With Jhumroo

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Aman and Roshni defeat Fish Jinn with the help of Jhumroo, Kiki and Shayari. They also manage to save baby Armaan from the clutches of the Jinn. At the end of the episode, fans also got to see Aman and Roshni welcome Jhumroo into the family while Shayari noticed there was something wrong with Rehaan. Read ahead to know took place in the latest Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode of September 26.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka continues with the scene shown in the previous episode. Aman and Roshni lead Jhumroo into a room and mention that he can have it if he likes. Jhumroo gets very excited and thanks the couple for letting him into their home. As soon as Jhumroo sits on the bed, the bed slightly shifts. This makes Jhumroo feel uncomfortable. At the end of the scene, it is revealed that baby Armaan was performing magic tricks to play with the new family member.

Meanwhile, Shayari and Rehaan watch the whole scene from outside. When they both walk away from the front of the room, Rehaan says that he doesn't like the kid Jhumroo and mentions that he seems too close to Aman and Roshni. Shayari gets concerned and reveals that she is shocked that he is so against a kid. Shayari adds that she finds the kid cute and the couple argues a bit more on the topic.

After a while, the camera pans over to Aman, Roshni and Jhumroo. Jhumroo is painting on a canvas and Aman is helping him paint. When Aman leaves, something knocks over Jhumroo's tools. Roshni realises that it's baby Armaan who knocked his tools away. Jhumroo mentions that maybe baby Armann doesn't really like him. The scene then cuts to Rubina who is talking about how baby Armaan is going to be the next Kaala Jinn.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

In the last scene of the episode, the family starts to hear sounds made by wild animals coming from outside their house. When they open the door, they see a full jungle has come to meet them. Rubina mentions they have come to pay their respects to baby Armaan who will be the next Kaala Jinn. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh's Instagram

