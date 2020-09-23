'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 23: Jinn Plays Games With The Family

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Fish Jinn take Rehaan under her control. The Jinn also tried to take Aman and Roshni under her control but the episode ended before fans could see if she was successful. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 23 episode starts with a shot of Fish Jinn. She seems to be getting happy that her magic is working on all. She also manages to take Aman and Roshni under her control. The Jinn makes them feel like they are currently living in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Rehaan and Shayari are seen inside a cave. They are looking for a good Jinn but are unable to see any.

Back in the house, Aman and Roshni are acting very much in love with each other and are pretending they have come to visit a foreign country. Fish Jinn thinks that as soon as they come close to the water, she will be able to absorb all of their powers. The scene then goes back to Rehaan and Shayari. Rehaan can remember now that he was under the control of the Fish Jinn. He tries telling this to Shayari and she mentions that they must warn Aman and Roshni.

Shayari and Rehaan then try calling Aman and Roshni but they don't pick up their calls. The couple then proceeds to call Rubina to inform her. Fans then see Rubina move out from her room to go see the couple. As soon as she steps outside, Rubina realises she is late as both Roshni and Aman jump in the pool. As soon as they hit the water, the two get back to normal but seem to have lost their powers. The family then chains Fish Jinn.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

After a while, everyone in the house decides to drain all water to keep themselves safe from the Jinn. But Fish Jinn still manages to escape and mentions that she will have the power of the fourth person in the house as well. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Sharma's Instagram

